Freezing rain across southeast Michigan brings school closings, treacherous commute

Icy roads and freezing rain are making for a treacherous commute Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of metro Detroit schools, and the Grosse Ile Toll Bridge, are closed; and the National Weather Service has issued a winter advisory for much of southeast Michigan until the late afternoon, and in some places, 10 p.m.

"There are some hazardous driving conditions this morning. It’s mostly rain, with potential for a mix of snow down to the Ohio border," weather service meteorologist Andrew Arnold told the Free Press, calling it "a good ol’ winter mix."

The good news, Arnold said, is that the worst of it is expected to pass late Tuesday morning, and temperatures — which are right at 32 degrees ― are expected to warm throughout the day, pushing temperatures Wednesday and Thursday into the low 40s.

Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect with a wintry mix, including sleet and freezing rain, falling mainly south of I-69. Predominately snow is affecting areas north of I-69. Hazardous travel conditions continue this morning. Slow down and drive cautiously. #miwx pic.twitter.com/gUboQDe4Dh — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 23, 2024

For much of December, Michiganders complained of unseasonably warm weather.

Now, many are frustrated it is too cold.

Grosse Ile Police said the toll bridge was closed for "the safety of all commuters" due to the icy road conditions and "to ensure the well-being of everyone." The police said it would be reopened "as soon as it is deemed safe for travel."

Earlier this month, many schools shut down in response to bitter cold temperatures across the Midwest. Tuesday they made the call to close once again, as the advisory takes effect in Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties until 4 p.m.

An advisory is also in effect in Lapeer, Sanilac, and St. Clair counties, extending to 10 p.m. north of Interstate 69. The further north you go in the state, the higher the chance of snow, up to six inches, in some places.

However, temperatures hovering near freezing are making it difficult to predict where there is rain and where there is snow; and the warmer air is leading to icy and slippery spots, especially on pavement, which is difficult to see.

