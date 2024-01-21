Freezing rain arriving Sunday night, continuing through noon Monday

Jan. 21—Freezing rain is expected for Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday and continuing through noon Monday.

Total ice accumulations between a glaze and one-tenth of an inch are possible, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield.

Areas south of Interstate 44 could locally reach two tenths of an inch.

Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, could become slick and hazardous, according to NWS. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the Monday morning commute.