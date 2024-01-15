Freezing rain, bitter cold will affect classes at schools in Tuscaloosa

The Tuscaloosa County School System has canceled all classes Tuesday because of weather forecasts that include freezing rain and bitter cold temperatures.

Meanwhile, administrators with Tuscaloosa City Schools say they plan to hold classes Tuesday, but with a two-hour delay.

An email from TCS says, "We will monitor the situation and assess road conditions early Tuesday morning. Should roads be compromised as assessed by officials, we will communicate any further changes as early as possible to the operations for Tuesday."

School buses are seen waiting to load at Westlawn Middle School in Tuscaloosa Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Parents and students will be notified by TCS about any changes by email, text and social media.

Shelton State Community College will also operate with a two-hour delay for classes at its Martin campus, 9500 Old Greensboro Road, and its' C.A. Fredd campus at 3401 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

The Tuscaloosa area remains under a hard freeze warning through Tuesday night as a blast of arctic air grips the state.

Rain is expected to begin late Monday, with a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet likely between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Ice accumulation is expected to be less than 0.1 of an inch, with little or no sleet accumulation expected.

The low temperature Monday night is expected to be around 16 degrees, while Tuesday's high is expected to be 31 degrees with skies becoming sunny. The low Tuesday night is expected to be 12 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high temperature of 40 degrees and a low of 22 degrees Wednesday night.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Some Tuscaloosa classes canceled or delayed as freezing rain expected