Freezing rain is coming to Oklahoma. When will it arrive, and how much ice will it leave?

If you thought Oklahomans were getting a break from winter weather, think again.

Just one week after the state dealt with arctic temperatures, gusty winds and snow, freezing rain is now in the forecast.

Here's everything we know about the freezing rain forecasted to come.

When is freezing rain expected in Oklahoma?

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Norman said freezing rain and ice accumulation could start as early as Sunday afternoon, but is most likely to start late Sunday night and continue into Monday morning.

By Monday morning, freezing rain and ice accumulation can vary from trace amounts to more than a quarter inch. Accumulation will likely increase along and east of the I-35 corridor south of OKC, meteorologists said.

Light freezing rain is likely late SUN night through MON morning across central and SE OK, and portions of western north TX. Travel impacts and ice accumulations are likely. Temperatures rise above freezing by noon MON, allowing precipitation to fall as rain.#okwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/T6RYPGKN9f — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) January 20, 2024

Travel problems during the Monday morning commute are likely. By late Monday morning, temperatures are expected to rise above freezing, which will allow the precipitation to fall as rain.

What is freezing rain?

According to the National Weather Service, freezing rain happens when rain drops freeze on contact with the ground.

A coating of ice is created on whatever the raindrops make contact with.

Why is freezing rain so dangerous?

While the amount anticipated to fall on Sunday and Monday is not that consistent with catastrophic ice storm, the National Weather Service said any amount of freezing rain is dangerous.

Even a small coating of ice creates slip and fall dangers, as well as more accidents due to the icy roads.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Everything we know about freezing rain chances in Oklahoma Sunday