Freezing rain could fall in Dallas-Fort Worth. Meanwhile bundle up for another Arctic blast

Another blast of Arctic air Thursday night will push temperatures to sub-freezing levels — bottoming out in the low 20s to low 30s — throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth region, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth office.

An atmospheric disturbance over the Central Plains is pushing this next round of frigid Arctic air into Texas. Know the dangers of frostbite while outside.

“Elevated winds are expected once again during the morning hours in response to the tightened surface pressure gradient, and will confine wind chills to the teens and single digits,” Fort Worth meteorologist Allison Prater writes on the NWS website. “Bundling up during the morning commute and continuing outdoor and indoor winter precautions would be wise through the end of the week.”

A strong cold front arriving late Thursday will bring cold arctic air back to the region through the remainder of the work week. Expect morning low temperatures in the 20s with wind chills in the teens and single digits. National Weather Service Fort Worth

Temperatures throughout the region will warm up by Friday afternoon, peaking in the 30s and low 40s, the NWS says.

Most of the Central and North Texas region endured frigid temperatures in the teens and were dusted with snow to start the week, with many homes experiencing power outages as untested power equipment kept up with demand. Damage from the passing winter weather was minimized because Monday was a federal holiday with schools already closed and many staying home. Many Texas towns woke up to a beautiful winter morning.

There is a 20% chance of freezing rain across parts of North Texas Sunday night into Monday morning. If freezing rain occurs, minimal impacts are expected to due temperatures rising above freezing by mid-morning and additional rain melting any ice that accumulates overnight. National Weather Service Fort Worth

Rain expected in North Texas to start new week

As yet another cold front moves east from West Texas, temperatures overnight Sunday will dip below freezing. The NWS forecast shows rain falling sometime Sunday night, which turns to freezing rain if it overlaps with the sub-freezing air. Fortunately for North Texas, a warming trend starting by midnight Sunday and rain will melt the ice by Monday morning.

“While most precip will fall as rain, there is a 20% chance of freezing rain across far North Texas Sunday night and early Monday morning,” Fort Worth meteorologist David Bonnette writes on the NWS website.

Rain totals for the region is expected between 1.25 to 2.25 inches for the period from Sunday to Friday next week. Eastern Central Texas, including areas closer to the Gulf Coast, are expected to see almost 3-4 inches. The steady rain do not pose flood threats to the area, the NWS forecast says.