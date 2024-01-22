Freezing rain expected to blanket Tippecanoe, surrounding counties, overnight

LAFAYETTE, Ind.− After clearing its roads and sidewalks of snow in the last week, Greater Lafayette is now preparing for a wave of freezing rain.

According to a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service, Indiana counties including Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Fountain and Montgomery can expect ice accumulation of one tenth of an inch with isolated spots up to two tenths of an inch beginning Monday after 4 p.m. into Tuesday until 10 a.m.

But this storm will be out of the ordinary for an ice storm, explains Smokey Anderson, director of the Tippecanoe Emergency Management Agency, as ice accumulation is not expected on trees or power lines.

"Current reports indicated the air will be warm enough that the rain won't freeze on elevated surfaces," Anderson said. "Untreated roads will be a different story. People are really going to have to watch it out there, because there is nothing worse to drive on than freezing rain if roads are untreated."

Though county and city street departments are heavily monitoring reports, Anderson said there is always a risk for encountering black ice when driving in the expected conditions, making the need for emergency supplies in drivers' vehicles more imperative than ever.

"Every car should carry extra warm clothes, a blanket and a flash light at minimum," Anderson said. "Should a driver get stuck behind a large accident on a highway, they could be spending as long as 10 hours out there waiting."

In the event a driver does encounter a patch of black ice while on the road, Anderson said the best solution is to find a way to work their car off of the road to wait for safer conditions.

"Anyone doesn't need to go out, they should not be out on the roads. Things could change, and we could luck out and reports could change, but we have to be prepared," Anderson said. "I can't stress enough that no one can drive on black ice, no matter what kind of vehicle you're driving, so extreme caution is needed."

Jillian Ellison is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. She can be reached by email at jellison@gannett.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @ellison_writes.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Freezing rain expected to blanket Tippecanoe, surrounding counties