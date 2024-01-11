Freezing rain forecast for Kansas City. What to know about road hazards, power outages

Freezing rain is in Kansas City’s forecast for the upcoming winter storm, and agencies around the metro are preparing for extremely cold conditions.

Freezing rain, sleet and hail can all occur during winter storms — but despite their similarities, these three different forms of precipitation each have their own unique features.

Hazards resulting from freezing rain can include ice-covered roads, downed tree limbs and potential power outages.

Here’s a closer look at why weather experts are expecting freezing rain in Kansas City, and what to watch out for when it hits.

How does freezing rain form?

Freezing rain forms when snow passes through a layer of warm air on its way to the ground. The same is true for sleet — with a key difference.

Both forms of precipitation melt in the air and then refreeze once they encounter colder temperatures closer to the ground. Sleet refreezes while it’s still falling, but freezing rain only refreezes once it lands — potentially creating slick sheets of ice on roads and other surfaces.

This diagram from the National Weather Service shows how different types of wintertime precipitation are formed. Kansas City is expected to see freezing rain over the weekend as temperatures drop below zero.

What hazards can freezing rain cause?

According to the National Weather Service, freezing rain can cause safety hazards for drivers by freezing into ice as soon as it hits the road. With subzero temperatures expected over the weekend, drivers in the metro should take extra caution.

“Bridges, overpasses and elevated roadways are especially susceptible to icing as they are surrounded on all sides by the cold air and freeze more quickly,” the agency notes.

Freezing rain can also create a layer of ice on other surfaces, such as tree limbs and power lines. This can cause limbs to break under the weight of solid ice, potentially causing damage to people or property.

Icy power lines can also become heavy and fall or snap, leading to power outages.

Kansas City based electricity provider Evergy has said that they are monitoring their grid and have crews ready to resolve potential outages.

What should I do if I encounter freezing rain?

Drivers should exercise extra caution when driving in freezing rain and other storm conditions. When you can, avoid walking beneath heavy tree limbs or power lines when ice is accumulating on them due to freezing rain.

You can also report ice accumulation to the National Weather Service to help the agency better monitor the conditions in your area. Do so by measuring the thickness of the ice layer and filing a storm report online.

Do you have more questions about severe weather in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.