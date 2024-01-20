Freezing rain forecast for parts of North Texas on Sunday night. Here’s what to expect

Freezing rain is in the Sunday night forecast for parts of North Texas before temperatures climb into the 50s on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The NWS forecast shows an 80% chance of precipitation in the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday night with a low of 33 degrees.

The best chance for freezing rain will be up along the Red River, according to NWS meteorologist Sarah Barnes.

Even though it’s still not clear if temperatures will dip below freezing in the Metroplex, Barnes said drivers should take it slow on Monday morning as there may be a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

“(We’re) not expecting anything significant here,” Barnes said.

Chilly weather is in the forecast all day Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 30s. There will be a light wind, but no crazy wind chill this time around, according to Barnes. The wind chill should be close to the actual temperature.

Sunday morning will see lows in the 20s with the temperatures increasing throughout the day to around 37 degrees, according to the NWS.

The rain could arrive as early as late afternoon, but Barnes said the best chances are after 6 p.m.

The forecast for Monday shows a 100% chance of showers during the day with a possible thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., according to the NWS. After a daytime high of 50 degrees, temperatures will dip into the 40s overnight.

