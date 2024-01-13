Freezing rain hits southern Willamette Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More freezing rain is expected to hit the Southern Willamette Valley than initially forecast, with as much as a tenth of an inch of ice accumulating on roads each hour Saturday morning.

Freezing rain has been reported in Eugene, while areas farther north are seeing a mix of sleet and snow. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart reports that the ice could cause hazardous conditions across the region.

“Freezing precipitation continues to fall over the central and southern Willamette Valley Saturday,” Cozart said. “It might not look like much falling from the sky, but the ice accumulation could sneak up on parts of the valley south of Wilsonville and out along the coast.”

The weight of the ice combined with 50 to 500 mph winds could bring down trees Saturday, making power outages more likely. The winds, freezing rain, sleet and snow won’t come to an end until late Saturday night.

Temperatures remain too cold for freezing rain in Portland. Snow is forecast to fall throughout the day in the Portland metro area.

