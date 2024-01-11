Freezing rain, ice, snow. Here’s what KC might face from second winter storm of week

Accumulation totals might not sound like much, but Kansas City’s second winter storm of the week could bring a mix of freezing rain, icing and snow that might make for slippery roads, according to the National Weather Service.

There is some uncertainty in the forecast as to the exact track and total amount of snow, but the brunt of the storm, which is expected to arrive later Thursday and continue into Friday, appears as though it will miss the Kansas City area.

Warmer air is expected to be pushed further north than initially expected to around the Missouri River and into northeastern Missouri, which could lead to the potential of some freezing rain, the weather service said.

A swath of light freezing rain is possible from the Kansas City area northeastward into the Kirksville, Missouri, area, the weather service said in its forecast discussion. Ice accumulations will likely be less than .1 of an inch. In the Kansas City area, ice accumulations are expected to be less than .05 of an inch.

“Snow accumulations will be light in this area as well but feel the combination of minor icing accumulations followed by minor snow accumulations, there will be enough of an impact to warrant a Winter Weather Advisory from the KC area to the Kirksville area,” the weather service said.

Local Radar Image

The winter weather advisory goes into effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Friday for Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas and Clinton, Caldwell, Platte, Clay, Ray, Jackson and Lafayette counties in Missouri.

Snow accumulations are expected to be up to one inch, although some areas could see more snow, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph, according to advisory.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the weather service said.

The heavier snowfall is expected across northwestern Missouri, where precipitation from the storm will be all snow. Snow totals could range from 3 to 6 inches. A winter storm warning as been issued for parts of northwest Missouri. Winds gusts up to 45 mph on Friday could create areas of blowing and drifting snow, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, areas to the south of Kansas City could see thunderstorms. No strong to severe storms are currently expected.

“Just another winter storm in the Kansas City forecast area,” the weather service said.

Possible record breaking cold imminent

An arctic air mass is expected to bring dangerous, maybe even record breaking cold to the Kansas City region Saturday into next week.

Near zero temperatures as well as wind chills between -10 and -35 degrees will be possible in some areas, the weather service said.

With temperatures so brutally cold, don’t expect any relief from the sun during the day.

The extreme cold will continue into the mid-week.

Weather watches and warnings

A live data feed from the National Weather Service containing official weather warnings, watches, and advisory statements. Tap warning areas for more details. Sources: NOAA, National Weather Service, NOAA GeoPlatform and Esri.

