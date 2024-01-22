Freezing rain, icy roads threaten southeast Michigan as winter weather advisory looms

As temperatures finally warm — with highs hovering near freezing and slightly above it — forecasters warn to expect a few snowflakes Monday morning and then freezing rain and sleet, starting in the evening and into the next morning.

How much snow or freezing rain or regular rain will fall depends on the temperature.

About a tenth of an inch of freezing rain is expected, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a winter weather advisory for southeast Michigan starting at about 7 p.m. and lasting through Tuesday.

That potentially could make the morning commute treacherous.

"The main thing we’re focused on is an increase in some light, freezing rain," meteorologist Andrew Arnold at White Lake Township said, adding it likely "will lead to some slick spots and icy roads overnight."

Freezing rain, with some sleet, is expected south of Interstate 69 to the Michigan-Ohio border, while snow, as much as four inches in some places, is expected along and north of I-69; later Tuesday, rain is expected as the temperatures warm up.

By 5 p.m. Tuesday, the snow and rain is expected to end.

Wednesday, temperatures are forecast to continue to warm to the mid-30s and 40s, and then continue to Friday, where it is expected to fall slightly going into the weekend, with highs in the low 30s.

