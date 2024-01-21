Freezing rain, sleet expected to fall in Wichita, will likely impact morning commute

Wichita is expected to see a wintry mix of light freezing rain and sleet Sunday night that could make for hazardous driving conditions Monday morning.

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a winter weather advisory that will go into effect at 8 p.m. Sunday and end at noon Monday.

During this time, Wichita and portions of south central and southeast Kansas are forecast to see periods of light freezing rain or drizzle with some light ice accumulation and winds gusts of up to 35 mph, the advisory said.

Light freezing rain possibly mixed with sleet and freezing drizzle will affect much of the area tonight through Monday morning. Light ice accumulations could make some roadways hazardous for travel. #kswx pic.twitter.com/VQFnxYBoRN — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) January 21, 2024

A detailed NWS forecast says Wichita will see “a chance of rain or freezing rain between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a chance of rain or freezing drizzle after 1 a.m.”

Monday morning will see a chance of freezing drizzle before noon, and then a slight chance of rain or freezing rain until 1 p.m., the NWS said.

Sunday’s high is expected to peak at 34 degrees and will drop to 28 overnight. Monday is forecast at a high of near 35 degrees and drop to 32 overnight.

“Hazardous travel conditions are possible due to light ice accumulations on some roadways,” the NWS added.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution while driving to due to slick surfaces such as roads and parking lots.

More rain is possible later in the week with a 50% chance of rain Tuesday night and a 30 % chance on Wednesday, according to a forecast.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday are expected to be sunny with temperatures in the high 40s.