Freezing rain on the way to central PA. Here’s when and how it will affect your commute

More winter weather is in the forecast for Centre County this week following a week of snow and frigid temperatures.

According to AccuWeather’s online forecast, freezing rain should begin in the State College area around 5 a.m. Tuesday before concluding around 9 or 10 a.m. Just between roughly 0.05 and 0.15 inches of freezing rain are expected in the area, but it could still significantly affect road conditions for the morning commute.

“There’s probably going to be some freezing rain or sleet tomorrow morning,” said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tom Kines. “It’s not enough to bring down tree limbs and power lines, but there could certainly be enough to cause some slick travel in the morning. Any time after 6 a.m. tomorrow is probably fair game, so I think people should anticipate some slippery spots in the morning.”

The warm up is on its way, but with it comes a chance for a wintry mix event on Tuesday. Snow and ice are expected mainly north of I-80. Hazardous Travel is possible. Areas south of I-76 will likely see mostly rain. Snow/sleet accumulations will likely be <1".#PAwx pic.twitter.com/IBXXZvHjux — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 22, 2024

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for much of northwestern and central Pennsylvania that will remain in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory suggests affected areas should observe freezing rain that potentially mixes with sleet, leading to small ice accumulations that could produce slippery road conditions. Snow accumulation is not expected.

Kines expects precipitation to slow down or even stop for a short period Tuesday afternoon as freezing rain and sleet transition to rain showers. Still, road conditions may be an ongoing issue.

“The ground is cold, and it was very cold last week,” Kines said. “Even though the air temperature might be 33 or 34 [degrees Fahrenheit], the ground temperature might be 31 or 32. I think you’ll still need to watch for slick spots on the roads tomorrow afternoon and even Wednesday morning.”

Relief from freezing temperatures is on the way soon, according to AccuWeather’s future forecasts. High temperatures in State College creep into the 40s Wednesday and Friday before topping out around 55 degrees Friday. More seasonally cold temperatures should return near the end of January.

“We’ve got milder temperatures on the way, but we’ve got to remember it is still January,” Kines said. “Mother Nature always has the last say on these things, and I’m sure she’ll remind us, at some point, that it is still winter.”

The Centre County area is approaching normal levels of snow accumulation this winter season following a very slow start.

So far, State College has observed about 13.5 inches of measurable snowfall this winter, according to NWS online archives. A typical season produces roughly 17.6 inches through Jan. 22.

No winter season in the area compares to that of 1995-96, which piled up approximately 77.4 inches of snow in State College between early November and mid-January. The 2006-07 season set a record-low through this point in the year with just 1.3 inches of snow.

The El Niño climate pattern has likely played a part in the so-far mild winter due to its ability to influence weather by altering jet streams and climate systems. The phenomenon — which is expected to continue through most of the winter, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center — will likely produce a warmer, drier winter with above-normal temperatures for most of the U.S., including Pennsylvania.

Back in November, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Bob Smerbeck told the Centre Daily Times the agency expects a milder winter for central Pennsylvania compared to seasonal averages.