Freezing Syrians seek shelter in olive groves as Assad bombings intensify in last rebel bastion

A man rides in a truck as civilians flee a Syrian military offensive in Idlib province on the main road near Hazano, Syria - AP

In the olive groves of north-west Syria, tarpaulin sheets stretched across barren trees do little to keep out the sleeting rain.

The families huddle for warmth as the temperatures drop to nearly zero degrees celsius. Babies are bundled in coats and blankets, the adults burn wood and use up the last of their dwindling gas supplies.

They are among the 235,000 people who have fled air strikes and shelling elsewhere in Idlib province in recent weeks. The exodus was triggered by ramped-up Syrian and Russian attacks on some of the most densely populated areas of the country’s last-remaining rebel bastion.

So many have fled in such a short period that even the sprawling makeshift tent cities that abut the Turkish border are now full, forcing thousands to sleep out in the open.

Aid agencies warn the situation is untenable and is now threatening to turn into one of the worst humanitarian disasters of the eight-year war.

Syrians are seen with their belongings who have been forced to displace due to the ongoing attacks carried out by Assad regime and Russia, during winter season at makeshift tent area in Harbanos town of Idlib, Syria Credit: Anadolu More

Even President Donald Trump, who is not usually moved to speak out about the plight of Syrians, tweeted on Thursday: “Russia, Syria, and Iran are killing, or on their way to killing thousands of innocent civilians in Idlib Province. “Don’t do it!

Most of the 3.5 million people living in the province had been displaced from formerly rebel-held areas across the country and as a result have nowhere left to go.

Turkey, which is already hosting the largest number of refugees of any country in the world, closed the frontier with Syria in response to the 2015 migrant crisis and built a wall to stem the flow.

They have been sending in truckloads of aid into Idlib and accepting some of its most urgent medical cases, but have signalled they are not prepared to offer much else.

It is in Europe’s interest to help avoid a large-scale humanitarian disaster. Ankara has threatened to send new arrivals its way if it is pressured to open the border.

Syrian families, who have been forced to displace despite attacks carried out by Assad regime and Russia, sit on soil field despite the cold weather during winter season at Harbanush village in Idlib, Syria Credit: Anadolu Agency More

Earlier this month, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s president, told the EU to prepare for a “new wave” of Syrian refugees, saying his country “will not carry the migration burden alone.”

Civilians in Idlib say they feel abandoned by Turkey, which has been the opposition’s main backer during the uprising against the government.

Turkey has been strengthening its alliance with Russia, a key ally of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, in recent months.