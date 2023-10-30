Freezing temperatures are coming into Central Kentucky. What to know about freeze warning

After a surprisingly warm weekend in the commonwealth, temperatures are expected to plummet early this week, putting plants and outdoor pipes at risk.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for all of Central and Western Kentucky. The warning will be in effect from 11 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The low temperatures during the warning are expected to be between 23 and 29 degrees Fahrenheit in Lexington, according to the NWS. The temperatures could get even colder in the western part of the state.

Today, rain will come to an end as it moves off to the southeast. Skies will clear, but we won't get much warming as cool northwest winds will usher in much cooler temperatures. Most areas will see low temperatures in the 20s the next 3 nights. https://t.co/ixulaIOkoB #INwx #KYwx pic.twitter.com/lEGYKD0ue3 — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) October 30, 2023

The cold temperatures could kill crops and sensitive vegetation, the NWS said. Unprotected outdoor pipes are also susceptible to damage.

“To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly,” the NWS said.

More cold temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday night, with the coldest evening being Halloween, according to the NWS. It’s possible the freeze warning could be extended.

Cold air will sweep in early this week and bring low temperatures in the 20s. This cold air will end the growing season. #lmkwx #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/TI2LJrfsxs — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) October 29, 2023

Nearly all of Eastern Kentucky is under a freeze watch from late Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, according to the NWS. Hard freezes are expected. Patchy frost is possible for areas north of the Hal Rogers Parkway and hard freezes are expected Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

A freeze watch is in effect for a portion of the area late Monday night into Tuesday morning for sub-freezing temperatures. Patchy frost is possible for locations along and north of the Hal Rogers Parkway. Widespread hard freezes are expected Tuesday night and Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/zaTX6W3ThR — NWS Jackson KY (@nwsjacksonky) October 30, 2023