Freezing temperatures are coming into Central Kentucky. What to know about freeze warning

Christopher Leach
·2 min read
0
Graphic provided by the National Weather Service

After a surprisingly warm weekend in the commonwealth, temperatures are expected to plummet early this week, putting plants and outdoor pipes at risk.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for all of Central and Western Kentucky. The warning will be in effect from 11 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The low temperatures during the warning are expected to be between 23 and 29 degrees Fahrenheit in Lexington, according to the NWS. The temperatures could get even colder in the western part of the state.

The cold temperatures could kill crops and sensitive vegetation, the NWS said. Unprotected outdoor pipes are also susceptible to damage.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

“To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly,” the NWS said.

More cold temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday night, with the coldest evening being Halloween, according to the NWS. It’s possible the freeze warning could be extended.

Nearly all of Eastern Kentucky is under a freeze watch from late Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, according to the NWS. Hard freezes are expected. Patchy frost is possible for areas north of the Hal Rogers Parkway and hard freezes are expected Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

Recommended Stories