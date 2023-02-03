Freezing temperatures killed missing 83-year-old Southlake woman near her home

A missing 83-year-old Southlake woman died from hypothermia early Thursday after she left her home, Southlake police said.

The woman was found more than an hour after she was reported missing, but she was unconscious and not breathing. She was taken to a Grapevine hospital, where she died early Thursday.

The woman has been identified as Clara Martina Grammer, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Friday. Grammer died from hypothermia at 4:47 a.m. Thursday and her death was ruled an accident.

Southlake police also said that no foul play was involved in her death.

Police responded to a report of a missing woman at about 2 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Central Ave.

The woman’s husband told authorities they went to bed at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, but when he awoke early Thursday, he saw his wife was missing and the front door to the residence was left open.

He also said his wife had gone missing on prior occasions, police said.

Temperatures early Thursday were below freezing in the Southlake area and ice covered roads and highways throughout North Texas.

Southlake officers conducted an extensive search of the residential building and the surrounding areas with the assistance of officers from Keller and Colleyville as well as friends and neighbors of the couple.

At around 3:30 am Thursday, the missing woman was found outside a rooftop access of the residential building. Officers immediately initiated lifesaving measures and provided CPR until medics arrived.

Southlake medics transported the woman to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Grapevine, where she was pronounced dead.