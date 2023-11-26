Freezing temperatures and windy conditions expected after snowfall in Kansas City metro

As snowfall wraps up Sunday morning, freezing temperatures and strong winds are expected across the Kansas City metro area.

Up to 4 inches of snow fell in northern parts of the metro area between Saturday and Sunday morning, while some southern portions may have seen just 1 inch, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures Sunday will remain low, eventually reaching a high of 36 degrees with an overnight low around 20 degrees. Winds will be 6 to 11 miles per hour with some gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

While main roads may be cleared, drivers should still slow down, especially on bridges and overpasses, and watch for black ice and slick spots.

Cold conditions will continue Monday, with high temperatures reaching about 36 degrees and overnight lows dropping to 21 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to warm up the rest of the week, with highs of 41 degrees and 46 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. On Thursday, highs could reach 49 degrees.