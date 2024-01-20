Freezing temps overnight

Bundle up tonight it will be the coldest weather since last January.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s.

There will be freezing temperatures in expected areas:

Marion County

Sumter County

Inland Flagler County



These counties are currently under a freeze warning until Sunday morning.

There is currently a wind chill advisory, which temperature may feel as cold as the 20s, in these counties:

Orlando

Melbourne

Palm Bay

Titusville

Next week will go back to normal Florida weather, warmer temperatures will swing back.

