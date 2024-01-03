Freezing temps, rain headed to Upstate this weekend; light snow predicted in NC

Cold weather and precipitation are headed to the Upstate this weekend, but much more wintry weather will happen just over the North Carolina border.

Meteorologist Scott Krentz with the National Weather Service at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport says the Upstate will see rain, possibly mixed with sleet, from the storm system arriving Friday night.

In Greenville County, the low temperature will be 33 degrees and it also has a chance of a wintry mix and rain. The predicted low will be 31 degrees Friday night in Spartanburg County.

Krentz said there is a slight chance of freezing rain between midnight and daybreak on Saturday.

“We might have a 100th of an inch of freezing rain during that time,” Krentz said. “If that forms, it will probably get on elevated surfaces like railings and tree limbs. Bridges could become slick.”

The predominant weather outlook at 1 a.m. on Jan 6, according to the National Weather Service.

However, as nearby as Brevard, North Carolina, light snow may fall Wednesday evening, though little to no accumulation is expected.

This weekend, Krentz said up to an inch of snow may fall in parts of Buncombe County, North Carolina, including Asheville and Black Mountain.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Cold, rainy forecast for Upstate this weekend. No snow expected