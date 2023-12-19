Freezing temps tonight; rain expected Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Dec. 18—According to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville, lows are expected drop below freezing after midnight tonight, but north Alabama will warm up after Friday with a chance of rain on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Forecaster Andy Kula said temperatures after midnight will drop to the low 20s. He said lows Wednesday night and Thursday night in the Decatur area will be in the high 20s and low 30s.

"It looks like Tuesday the highs will be in the mid-40s," Kula said. "Wednesday, Thursday and Fridays will be in the 50s to low 60s."

Kula also said the area might experience rain this weekend.

"We have chances (of rain) going up from 50 to 60% on Sunday and 55 to 60% on Monday," Kula said. "It may not rain the whole time, but it's a wet system coming in."

