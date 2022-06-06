Freight Rate Transparency gains traction in Freight Forwarding – SHIFEX by Shifl

·2 min read

Suffern, New York --News Direct-- Shifl

Digital forwarding and supply chain platform Shifl has announced the launch of SHIFEX, an Ocean Spot Freight Rate Index for container shipments which is now available on their website (https://shifl.com/index).

The recent and continuing unprecedented chaos in the freight markets has brought the dire need for transparency and visibility into actual ocean freight rates.

Shabsie Levy, CEO and Founder of Shifl, said he often found thousands of dollars of disparities between reported and actual freight rates on the market.

“In the current market condition, just about no one can afford to pay hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars more for moving a single container,” said Levy.

SHIFEX provides live insights into ocean freight rates. It tracks and displays the average ocean spot freight rates for 40'containers (FEU) on main Transpacific routes at any given period.

Freight rate transparency and accuracy have always been touted as core business values. They improve customer engagement, build trust, and increase productivity in an industry that has been opaque.

“By leveraging our existing technology, we are helping shippers benchmark the freight rates they should be paying for their shipments and help them better plan their order placements and inventory” said Levy.

By analyzing its own data of actual bookings and shipments, Shifl was able to alert the market in advance of the drastic changes in the ocean spot freight rates across the volatile periods in 2021 and 2022.

Eli Gelbman of The New York Doll Collection a company that manufacturers and sells childrens dolls and accessories says,

"I am pleased that Shifl is launching SHIFEX. As a regular importer, we have been following Shifl's rate data in their market reports which has helped us tremendously in managing the volatility in the freight market. Having the same info now on-demand, will allow us to make better supply chain decisions, and improve efficiency in costing and in planning our orders."

More about SHIFEX

SHIFEX, the first ocean spot freight rate index by a US freight forwarder, provides live insights into ocean spot freight rates as it tracks and displays rates that are applicable on the Trans-Pacific route.

SHIFEX is based on the actual spot freight rates quoted and/or paid for moving shipments on the Trans-Pacific route and is therefore a true reflection of the prevailing market conditions in the freight forwarding spot market.

SHIFEX is offered as a free service by Shifl and covers Port to Port container spot freight rates.

SHIFEX includes all commonly applicable surcharges, —including but not limited to BAF (Bunker and/or Emergency Bunker Adjustment Factor), CAF (Currency Adjustment Factor) ISPS (International Security Port Surcharge), PCS (Port congestion surcharge).

The index provides past and current freight rates with the option of tracking rates on a 3, 5, 12 and 18 month basis from the base ports of China to both Los Angeles and New York.

In addition to freight rates, Shifl is also planning to include its highly popular vessel transit and container dwell data and add spot freight rates of other trade lanes to SHIFEX so customers can track the past and current performance of these metrics as well.

SHIFEX complements digital offerings that include Shifl.com, the digital forwarding and supply chain platform, and Shifl.capital, the cutting-edge FinTech solution designed to make business transactions easier for supply chain companies.

About Shifl

Shifl is leading the supply chain industry into the future with technology and innovation that brings a huge array of real-life benefits to its users. If you are a shipper looking to bring your business into today's digital age, be more in control, and pay less overall - Shifl is for you.

Shifl is headquartered in New York and maintains a presence in China, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Georgia, DR, and The Philippines. To learn more, visit https://shifl.com.

Contact Details

CHARLIE PESTI

Priyanka Ann Saini

+91 98332 68264

priyanka@pesti.io

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/freight-rate-transparency-gains-traction-in-freight-forwarding-shifex-by-shifl-209064027

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump, children to sit for up to 7 hours of questioning in lawsuit over marketing company

    Former President Trump and three of his children will participate in up to seven hours of questioning in a lawsuit started in 2018 over multilevel marketing company ACN Opportunity, lawyers for the defendants and plaintiffs said in a signed letter to a judge dated Friday, a court filing shows. The former president and his children…

  • Workers want raises. Shippers want robots. The supply chain hinges on reaching a deal

    The ILWU, the union representing dockworkers across the West Coast, is at the bargaining table with the PMA, the group representing shipping companies. The current contract expires on July 1.

  • Brent climbs above $120/bbl after Saudi Arabia hikes crude prices

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil futures jumped on Monday, with Brent rising above $120 a barrel after Saudi Arabia hiked prices for its crude sales in July, signalling tight supply even after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate output increases over the next two months. Brent crude was up 91 cents, or 0.8%, at $120.63 a barrel at 0343 GMT after touching an intraday high of $121.95, extending a 1.8% gain from Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 93 cents, or 0.8%, at $119.80 a barrel after earlier hitting a three-month high of $120.99.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus restrictions, helping boost

  • Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly flat'

    "Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1533176789022957568 in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months. In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas." Tesla's shares sank 9.2% on Friday on the news.

  • Unique Ford Bronco is part of new Pride tradition, effort to shut down trolls

    Ford makes a bold statement first in Europe, then Memphis and Detroit, to honor the LGBTQ community and shut down trolls.

  • How Much Should I Really Have in My 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Working in Retirement? Here's Why That's Great... and Why It's Really Not

    Few people would argue against having more money in retirement. The financial benefits of working in retirement, and especially early retirement, are quantifiable and often significant. On the flip side, some of the non-financial costs might be too high for some retirees to bear.

  • Planning To Retire by the End of 2022? Here’s What You Need To Do Now

    If you've put in decades of hard work and are now less than a year out from retirement, you've probably been planning for this transition for years. Even so, you're going to want to sprint to the...

  • OPEC to Boost Oil Production: Buy These 2 Oil Stocks If They Drop

    If higher oil production pushes crude prices and oil stocks lower, you'll want to pick up shares of these two energy companies.

  • Plan for an Early Retirement -- Even if You Don't Want One

    I know a lot of people who have a goal of retiring early, be it in their late 50s or sometime during the first half of their 60s. Personally, the idea of early retirement doesn't interest me. (Technically, if I have my way, I'll never really retire, but that's a different story.

  • Google disables RCS ads in India following rampant spam by businesses

    Google has halted businesses from using RCS for promotion in India, the company's biggest market by users, following reports of rampant spam by some firms in a setback for the standard that the company is hoping to help become the future of SMS messaging. Google, Samsung and a number of other firms including telecom operators have rolled out support for RCS to hundreds of millions of users worldwide in recent years. Google said last month that RCS messaging in the Messages app for Android had amassed over 500 million monthly active users.

  • Russia's Rusal files suit against Rio Tinto over alumina refinery -documents

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Russian aluminium producer Rusal has filed a lawsuit against global miner Rio Tinto, seeking to win back access to its 20% share of the alumina produced at a jointly owned refiner in Queensland. The lawsuit challenges Australia's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which included wide-ranging sanctions against Russian firms and oligarchs who had links with President Vladimir Putin. Rio stepped in to take sole control of Queensland Alumina Ltd (QAL) in April, sidelining Rusal and cutting its access to the refinery's output of alumina, a compound from which aluminium is derived.

  • Why One Man Sees The Need To Trademark Juneteenth In Order To Protect Black Culture

    By now, we’ve all heard of the backlash Walmart so deservingly received after stocking a Juneteenth themed ice cream. The “celebration edition” ice cream was being manufactured by the company’s own Great Value brand along with New York based company Balchem who created the flavor. While Walmart has since pulled the product from its stores and issued a public apology, what was not acknowledged by most media outlets is the fact that a trademark had been filed on the term well before major corporat

  • 6 Signs You Can’t Afford To Retire

    No matter how old you are, retirement should be a goal you're planning for and working toward. Unfortunately, many people aren't on track. See: 15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To RetireFind: 20 Best Places...

  • Bank of China, Everbright Bank fined US$2.2 million for flouting asset management rules

    China's banking regulator imposed multimillion-yuan fines on two banks for violating rules on wealth management products, the first such penalty since they came into effect in January. The fines were imposed on Bank of China and China Everbright Bank and their wealth management units, both of which were established by their parent companies in 2019. The rules seek to stamp out shadow banking risks by imposing stringent requirements such as leverage limits and banning malpractices like providing

  • Wind farm and nuclear electricity could be exempt from windfall tax

    Electricity generated by wind farms and nuclear power plants could be exempted from a proposed windfall tax on energy firms following a backlash over the plans, The Telegraph can disclose.

  • Inside how the economic downturn is hitting the tech industry, from funding slowdowns to layoffs and vanishing compensation

    Tech stocks and valuations have taken a plunge. And that will directly affect how firms prepare for a likely recession.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Opinion: Will ERCOT fail Texans this summer?

    The Texas electricity grid has already showed signs of weakness this summer. Can ERCOT and Texas PUC keep the lights and air conditioning on?