Train carrying hazardous materials derails, catches fire on bridge over Arizona lake

PHOENIX – A freight train derailed as it crossed an Arizona lake Wednesday morning, causing a massive fire and partial collapse of a more than 100-year-old rail bridge.

More than 90 firefighters were on the scene at Tempe Town Lake as thick smoke billowed into the air, and planes from nearby Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport were diverted. The incident has not impacted operations at Sky Harbor, said Gregory Roybal, an airport spokesperson.

Tim McMahan, a Union Pacific Railroad spokesman, said a freight train derailed around 6:15 a.m. local time on the bridge with eight to 10 cars on fire. The bridge's south side collapsed, and the cars fell into an empty park below.

The train crew was uninjured, he said, and one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded after receiving 911 calls about a train derailment, Tempe Fire Department spokesman Brandon Siebert said.

He said the derailment may have led to the bridge collapse and the fire. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Tempe police said fire crews are in possession of the train manifest.

Debris was seen falling into the lake, though no derailed train cars were in the lake.

Several train cars were carrying lumber while others contained hazardous materials.

"We will have some residual fire for a while,” Siebert said.

McMahan, the Union Pacific spokesman, said two tank cars that derailed contained cyclohexanone, a colorless industrial chemical used as a solvent and in metal degreasing. Another car contained a rubber material, he said. None of the tankers is reported to be leaking, he said.

A firefighting boat also was seen in the lake helping with the firefighting effort.

The fire’s position on a bridge above water brings extra challenges, Tempe Assistant Fire Chief Andrea Glass said.

Glass said crews are working to separate the train cars to aid containment efforts. She said they were not worried about a potential explosion because there were not any pressurized containers onboard.

The train conductor was being treated for smoke inhalation, but Glass said she did not have further details about his condition. She said it is not believed to be life-threatening.

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods asked people to stay away from the area.

Woods said it was unclear how or why the incident happened, as well as whether the age of the bridge played a part in its partial collapse.

Scene was 'traumatic'

The man-made Tempe Town Lake attracts many morning walkers and runners.

Angela Lentino was running her daily route along Tempe Beach Park when she saw smoke.

She was among dozens of bystanders along the lake who watched the efforts by Tempe firefighters to control the fire on the bridge.

She called the scene “traumatic.”

The Salt River Union Pacific Railroad Bridge was built in 1912 and survived as floods destroyed the previous three truss bridges constructed at the same location. The bridge is primarily used by cargo trains.

Seksit Thongmak, 32, often goes running near Tempe Town Lake. He was out early Wednesday to beat the heat and saw the smoke when he got home — then he went back to the lake to watch the fire.

Thongmak, a part-time truck driver, said he’s shocked by the derailment and wondered how much it will cost to rebuild the bridge and reroute trains.

Tempe Town Lake home to variety of wildlife

Tempe Town Lake and the surrounding riparian areas are home to a variety of wildlife, including beavers, foxes, turtles and rabbits. It is also habitat for birds of prey, including eagles and osprey, as well as wading birds such as herons, cranes and cormorants.

Arizona Game and Fish spokesperson Amy Burnett said it was too early to tell if any wildlife would be affected by the derailment. She cautioned the best thing people can do if they come across a distressed animal is to leave it to the experts.

“When it comes to any kind of natural disaster, such as fires or droughts, people assume that the animals need help, that we need to give them food and water,” she said. However, “that can backfire and put people in danger and put the animals in danger. If you’re an animal lover, the best thing you can do is not to feed the wildlife but to leave it to the experts."

Contributing: Richard Ruelas, BrieAnna Frank, Helen Wieffering and John D'Anna, Arizona Republic.

