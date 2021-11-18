Freight train rams into school bus, sending students to the hospital, Virginia cops say

At least four elementary school-age students landed in the hospital after the school bus they were riding in was struck by a freight train, Virginia State Police told multiple news outlets.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. after Rockingham County schools let out Wednesday, Nov. 17, CBS19 News reported, citing police. Sixteen students were on board at the time, some of whom were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

McClatchy News reached out to Virginia State Police for an update Thursday, Nov. 18, and is awaiting a response.

Troopers said the bus was at a stop sign with the back half of the bus still hanging over the train tracks, according to WHSV. The railroad crossing arms came down and the back of the bus was rammed by a Norfolk Southern train that couldn’t stop on time, police said.

Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl confirmed news of the crash, saying the students’ families had been notified.

“At this point, details of the accident are still under investigation,” Scheikl wrote on Facebook. “Please keep the families of those affected in your thoughts.”

Neither the bus driver, nor the conductor and engineer on the train were hurt, WHSV reported, citing police.

Bus driver James Kite, 70, was cited on a charge of failure to obey a traffic control device/railroad crossing sign, police said, according to CBS19 News.

The crash is still under investigation.

Rockingham County is about 64 miles northwest of Charlottesville.

