Freight train smashes into truck in Odessa, Texas

Associated Press

Zac Gallen has never been too concerned with things like streaks or statistics, saying he's done his job each inning if there's a zero on the board for the other team. Gallen threw seven innings of two-hit ball to run his scoreless streak to 21 2/3 innings, Gabriel Moreno had three hits and three RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 9-0 on Friday night. “There's no secret sauce,” Gallen said.