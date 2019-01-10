How Freightways Limited (NZSE:FRE) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Freightways Limited (NZSE:FRE), there’s is a well-regarded dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Freightways here.

FRE’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that FRE has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. FRE seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.45x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

Income investors would also be happy to know that FRE is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 4.1%. FRE has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

Next Steps:

For Freightways, I’ve compiled three fundamental factors you should further research:

