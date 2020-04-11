Is Freightways Limited (NZSE:FRE) Potentially Undervalued?

Freightways Limited (NZSE:FRE), which is in the logistics business, and is based in New Zealand, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NZSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Freightways’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Freightways still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 2.00% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Freightways today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth NZ$5.59, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Furthermore, Freightways’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Freightways generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Freightways’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FRE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FRE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Freightways. You can find everything you need to know about Freightways in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Freightways, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

