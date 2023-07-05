Freije & Freije’s Glencoe, MN Auction Will Feature A Coyote-Powered 1973 Bronco

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This Bronco has been fully-restored.

The 1973 Ford Bronco holds a special place in the hearts of vintage car enthusiasts and off-road enthusiasts alike. This iconic SUV combines timeless design with rugged capabilities, making it a sought-after vehicle among collectors and adventure seekers. Freije & Freije presents a stunning 1973 Ford Bronco that has undergone a full frame-off nut and bolt restoration, resulting in a pristine vehicle with modern upgrades.

Under the hood of this 1973 Ford Bronco is a 5.0L fuel-injected engine, bringing a dose of modern performance to this classic SUV. Fuel injection ensures optimal fuel delivery, improving efficiency and drivability. The engine has been carefully selected to provide ample power while maintaining the authenticity and spirit of the original Bronco.

Paired with the 5.0L engine is a 4R70W automatic overdrive transmission, which enhances the Bronco's drivability and fuel efficiency. The overdrive feature allows for lower engine RPM at highway speeds, reducing engine wear and improving fuel economy. This combination of power and convenience makes the 1973 Ford Bronco a joy to drive in both urban and off-road settings.

This Bronco comes fully equipped with modern amenities, including cruise control, leather upholstery, air conditioning, and heating. These features add comfort and convenience to the driving experience, ensuring that occupants can enjoy every journey in style.

The restoration of this 1973 Ford Bronco extends beyond the mechanical components. The interior has been completely redone with all-new materials, providing a fresh and modern feel while staying true to the Bronco's original design. Vintage Air has been installed, although not yet charged, allowing for climate control during all seasons.

A new Centech wiring harness ensures electrical reliability and eliminates potential wiring issues that can arise in older vehicles. This upgrade adds peace of mind and enhances the overall functionality of the Bronco's electrical system.

To enhance off-road capabilities, the Bronco features James Duff Dual Shock Suspension, providing improved stability and handling on various terrains. The OEM original Baja Bar and fog lights not only add a rugged aesthetic but also provide enhanced visibility in challenging conditions.

Additional enhancements include Borgeson power steering and an ididit tilt column, contributing to improved maneuverability and comfort. All steering components have been replaced, ensuring precise and responsive handling.

Safety is paramount, and this Bronco has been fitted with power disc front brakes for improved stopping power. Furthermore, the 4:11 limited-slip front and rear differentials provide excellent traction and stability on and off the road.

Tire size is 31x10.50 Toyo Tires, which strike the perfect balance between on-road comfort and off-road capability. These tires allow for confident handling and traction in various conditions.

Freije & Freije presents a meticulously restored 1973 Ford Bronco that combines vintage charm with modern upgrades. Whether you're a collector looking for a timeless classic or an adventure enthusiast seeking a capable off-road vehicle, this Bronco delivers on all fronts.

Potential buyers are encouraged to review the auction listing for the most accurate and up-to-date information about this 1973 Ford Bronco. Don't miss the opportunity to own a meticulously restored and upgraded classic that embodies the spirit of the iconic Bronco nameplate.

This awesome vehicle will be sold at the https://www.freijeauctioneers.com/auctions/773/landing Sale in Glencoe, Minnesota. To consign your vehicle contact JOSH SETTLES at (317) 710-7909 or email Josh at josh.s@freijeauctioneers.com

