Fremont aerospace company wins $282.1 million NASA contract

FREMONT ― Aerospace company Sierra Lobo Inc. on Thursday was awarded a $282.1 million contract from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

“The Sierra Lobo commitment to advancing science and anchoring spaceflight research right here in northern Ohio will pay dividends for years to come,” said U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo, who announced the contract. “The path to the cosmos truly runs right through America’s heartland, and I am proud to support these ongoing efforts to reach beyond the stars and to challenge what is possible.”

NASA selected Sierra Lobo Inc. to support spaceflight hardware design, development, testing and operations at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

“As a lifelong resident of the Buckeye state, I know that Ohio is recognized for aviation, milestones in flight and courageous heroes and inventors. From the Wright Brothers, to Astronaut John Glenn, our state has a proud tradition of breaking barriers—from taking flight to going to the stars above,” Kaptur said.

The systems development and operations contract includes the development and delivery of technology development hardware and software, space flight hardware and software, ground support equipment and spares. It will also include mission integration and operations and sustaining engineering.

The Space Flight Systems development and operations contract has a maximum potential value of approximately $282.1 million. The 90-day phase-in period is anticipated to begin Tuesday, followed by a three-year base period and two two-year option periods.

