Fremont Area Women's Connection offers invitation to March meeting

The Fremont Area Women's Connection invites local women to attend Ladies Luncheon March 12.

The theme is Joyful Shopping and the club will feature Lynette Kirsch from the Sandusky County Share and Care.

The speaker, Mary Boling from Avon, Indiana, will tell about her life “Joy through the Journey.”

The Women's Connection will meet at Victors Event Center, 2270 West Hayes Ave. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for coffee and socializing. Lunch and program is from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. Cost is $14.

Make a reservations before March 8. Call or text Donna at 419-680-2251 or e-mail Carrol at fawcluncheon@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Fremont OH Area Women's Connection luncheon March 12