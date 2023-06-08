Fremont County man has charges upgraded to murder following death of infant

Jun. 7—A Fremont County man now faces a murder charge after prosecutors upgraded his preliminary charges at a court hearing Wednesday, according to court records.

William Jacobs, 21, is accused of causing the death of his girlfriend's 10-month-old child in a Cañon City motel last month. Cañon City police determined that the 10-month-old child's injuries were suspicious and arrested Jacobs after transferring the child to St. Thomas More Hospital.

Gazette news partner KKTV reported that the child died at the hospital shortly after arriving.

Court records show that Jacobs was arrested on suspicion of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

Following the hearing Wednesday, Jacobs now faces four charges: first-degree murder of a child under 12 years old, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

Jacobs is being held at the Chaffe County jail without bond, and he will make his next court appearance on June 21.