Fremont Federal CU to expand service area

PCHS Robotics class visit Motion Control Robotics

FREMONT - The Port Clinton High School Robotics class and the PC Robo-Skins Robotics Team raveled to Motion Control Robotics Inc. in Fremont for a facility tour. The students, grades six to 12, toured through MCRI's recently completed facility observing many robots more than twice their size.

The Port Clinton High School Robotics Class visited Motion Control Robotics, Inc. in Fremont and met a PCHS alumnus.

The students, and teacher Bobby Good, learned how MCRI works with its customers to develop robotics solutions for their manufacturing customers. There was a special moment on the tour when students observed Caleb Ireland programming a FANUC robot for a well-known candy manufacturer.

Ireland is a PCHS alumnus and was co-founder of the Port Clinton Robo-Skins. Ireland was able to take time to speak with the students about his career in robotics. In 2013, he and six other PCHS students started the Robo-Skins. The team traveled to Fargo, North Dakota twice to compete against teams from across America during the four years Ireland was in high school along with advisor Good.

Ireland started as an Electrical Engineering Co-Op with MCRI in 2017 and is now a robot programmer and has earned several credentials from FANUC Robotics Company since starting his career at MCRI.Caleb and his brother, Dylan Ireland, another co-founder of the Robo-Skins, continue participating with the Robo-Skins now as industry mentors giving back to their alma mater. Bobby Good is the PCHS Robotics Class Instructor and Robo-Skins Adviser.

Fremont Federal Credit Union eyes expansion of service area

FREMONT - Fremont Federal Credit Union has reached a significant milestone in its strategic growth plan by expanding its service area to include Hancock, Lucas, and Fulton counties. This expansion aims to enhance accessibility to its financial services and grow its potential member base substantially.

Previously, FFCU served Sandusky and Ottawa counties, along with rural areas in Seneca and Wood counties. However, in the summer of 2022, FFCU recognized the need for a more extensive field of membership and initiated a comprehensive process to expand its reach.

After meticulous planning and collaboration, FFCU submitted its official application and Field of Membership (FOM) expansion request, which the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) approved in late November 2023.

FFCU President/CEO Nick Cray expressed excitement at the approval, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome the opportunity to serve residents of Hancock, Lucas, and Fulton counties. We eagerly anticipate extending our commitment to these newly approved counties."

With a legacy of over 75 years of dedicated service, FFCU remains steadfast in upholding its service promises within its recently expanded region. These commitments include guiding members along their financial journey, cultivating authentic relationships with each member, and consistently exhibiting integrity in every interaction to maintain member confidence.

FFCU operates seven branches in Fremont, Woodville, Clyde, and Port Clinton, Ohio. By opening its doors to residents of Hancock, Lucas, and Fulton counties, FFCU aims to deepen connections within the community and enhance the financial well-being of an expanded membership.

Patrol releases Christmas holiday report

COLUMBUS – According to provisional statistics, nine people were killed in eight fatal crashes on Ohio roadways this Christmas holiday weekend, resulting in the fewest deaths during a Christmas reporting period since 2018. The four-day Christmas reporting period began Friday, Dec. 22 at midnight and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25.

Of the nine people killed, five were not wearing a safety belt and impairment was a factor in two of the crashes.

During the reporting period, troopers arrested 213 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 21 for illegal drugs. Troopers also issued citations for 228 safety belt and 75 distracted driving violations. Additionally, troopers assisted 1,049 motorists on Ohio roadways.

In comparison, there were 12 people killed during the 2022 Christmas holiday, which ran from Dec. 23 to 26.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.

Bensch Family Scholarships change lives

PORT CLINTON - Deadlines are fast approaching for the hundreds of Ottawa County students looking forward to graduation in the spring and seeking financial aid via scholarships, so they may further pursue their academic and career goals.

“Advanced education is expensive,” said Ottawa County Community Foundation (OCCF) Executive Director Shea McGrew. “A scholarship can be a life-changer. Those with limited resources may only be able to afford attending college or a trade school thanks to the generosity of donors.”

In 2023, more than $184,000 was awarded to 153 students via more than 55 individual OCCF scholarship funds set up by area organizations, families and individuals. One such fund is the Carl and Phyllis Bensch Family fund, formed in 2020 by Phyllis and the Bensch children — Alan, Arlyn and Rhonda.

Arlyn, a trustee on the OCCF Board, indicated he and his siblings grew up watching his parents work hard at everything they did. The scholarship fund was created to help “graduates who have a love of learning” as his parents did. It provides two scholarships each year — one for a student going into a career in the science or medical fields and the other for a student going into skilled trades or agriculture.

To find out more about setting up a scholarship fund, visit www.ottawaccf.org or contact Shea McGrew, 419-635-7750, ottawaccf@gmail.com. The range of OCCF scholarships available may be found at www.ottawaccf.org/scholarships. For specific scholarship deadlines, students are encouraged to contact their school guidance counselors.

The News-Messenger/News Herald

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Community Roundup: PCHS Robotics class visits Fremont facility