Fremont man, 22, dies in apparent accidental shooting
A 22-year-old Fremont man died Friday from what police termed an accidental shooting.
The Fremont Police Department said a 911 caller requested help with an accidental shooting around 3 a.m. Friday at 1212½ Sycamore St.
Officers arrived and found Brett Lewis suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the department said in a news release.
Lewis died at the residence, police said.
The news release said officials believe that alcohol was a factor in the circumstances leading to Lewis' death.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting Fremont police in investigating the case.
