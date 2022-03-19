Fremont man, 22, dies in apparent accidental shooting

A 22-year-old Fremont man died Friday from what police termed an accidental shooting.

The Fremont Police Department said a 911 caller requested help with an accidental shooting around 3 a.m. Friday at 1212½ Sycamore St.

Officers arrived and found Brett Lewis suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the department said in a news release.

Lewis died at the residence, police said.

The news release said officials believe that alcohol was a factor in the circumstances leading to Lewis' death.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting Fremont police in investigating the case.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Police say Fremont man's death apparently an accidental shooting