Fremont man, 43, dies after being shot multiple times

A Fremont man died today after being shot multiple times, according to Fremont police.

The victim was identified as Marrio Dean , 43.

Fremont police Capt. Ty Conger said the initial 911 calls came in shortly before 2 a.m. reporting a fight and then shooting in the 200 block of Justice Street.

The victim was found in the street, Conger said told the News-Messenger.

Officers began administering emergency medical care to Dean until EMS arrived, police said in a news release. The victim was transported to ProMedica Memorial Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

What are police saying about the investigation?

Conger said it was unclear if more than one shooter was involved and said police have a few "people of interest" in the case. He noted that the incident happened after the bars closed and that there were many people on Justice Street when police arrived.

Police recovered evidence at the scene and are asking the public for any information that might help identify the shooter or shooters.

"The smallest, most minute detail might help us," Conger said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fremont Police Department at 419-332-6464.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Marrio Dean of Fremont, died today after being shot multiple times