Fremont man accused of drug trafficking faces additional rape, sex charges

FREMONT — A Fremont man arrested in August on first-degree felony drug trafficking charges faces additional rape and sexual battery charges for allegedly having sex with a minor multiple times between 2017 and 2019 and inappropriately touching another minor.

Octavio Vasquez, 43, is incarcerated at the Sandusky County Jail.

He was charged in August with first-degree felony counts of trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.

Vasquez was indicted Sept. 12 on five first degree rape charges and five sexual battery charges, which are third-degree felonies.

According to a Fremont Police Department report, the department became aware of an allegation involving Vasquez and a 17-year-old minor in April 2019, with an alleged sexual relationship that dated back to 2017.

The minor initially denied having sex with Vasquez, but admitted to police in October 2021 to having a sexual relationship with Vasquez between 2017 and 2019.

Vasquez also was accused of touching the minor's sibling inappropriately on several occasions, according to police reports.

The Fremont man was arrested in August on unrelated drug charges.

A joint operation between the Sandusky and Ottawa county drug task forces resulted in Vazquez's August arrest.

Vasquez is being held on $1 million bond for each charge.

The drug task forces from both counties executed a search warrant at the Vasquez Taco Stand at West State and Clover Street and at a residence at 611 S. Park Ave., which Vasquez owns.

During the search of the residence, law enforcement officials seized 4 kilos of suspected cocaine and more than $50,000 in U.S. currency.

