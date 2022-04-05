Fremont man charged with assault after allegedly hitting woman with cane

Johnathan J. Jackson, 29, of Fremont, was arrested after he allegedly struck a woman in the head with a cane and tried to gouge her eyes out.

FREMONT — Police arrested a Fremont man last week after he allegedly struck a woman in the head with a cane and tried to gouge her eyes out.

Johnathan J. Jackson, 29, was arrested March 29 and charged with felonious assault and assault. He also was picked up on an active warrant from the Findlay Police Department.

According to a Fremont Police Department report, officers responded to the 1500 block of North Street for a domestic trouble call.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a woman who said Johnson struck her in the head with a cane during an argument prior to leaving the residence.

What were the woman's allegations?

She said Johnson the night before used his hands and was trying to gouge out her eyes during an argument.

Officers observed the woman holding a cloth on her head. She removed the cloth from her head revealing a laceration, which was actively bleeding, according to the report.

Johnson called police and alleged he had been assaulted.

He told an officer that the woman was choking him and two other men were

trying to snap his neck.

According to the report, Johnson denied assaulting anyone and no visible injuries to his neck were observed.

What happened to the suspect?

Another witness told police that her boyfriend was assaulted by Johnson and choked with the cane against his neck.

Johnson was placed under arrest for felonious assault, assault, and the active warrant from the Findlay Police Department.

He was then transported to ProMedica Memorial Hospital's emergency room to be medically cleared for jail.

While police questioned Johnson at the emergency room, the suspect started yelling curse words at officers and called them liars and racist, according to the police report.

The woman received one staple in her head from where the cane struck her.

After Johnson completed the booking process at the Fremont Police Department, he was transported to the Sandusky County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Fremont man jailed after allegedly trying to gouge woman's eye out