Fremont man charged with felonious assault

FREMONT — A Fremont man was charged with second-degree felonious assault after an incident Sunday at a Quail Drive apartment.

Police arrested the 35-year-old suspect and transported him to the Sandusky County Jail.

According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Quail Drive around 5:11 p.m. Sunday in response to a domestic trouble investigation that originated from a woman caller who said she was assaulted.

When officers arrived, the woman was standing outside of the residence and told them she got into a verbal argument with the suspect, and during the argument, she said the man became angry, got up from the couch and began to assault her by pushing and pulling her and repeatedly spun her around.

While the woman was being spun around, she said she hit the wall, the

refrigerator and a deep freezer.

According to the report, an officer observed about three lacerations on the woman's right palm that were bleeding. She also complained of pain in her left arm, and advised she could not move it, the report said. The officer, in his report, stated he observed the woman's left elbow to be displaced.

A Sandusky County EMS Life Squad unit was dispatched to evaluate her.

The woman was transported to the ProMedica Memorial Hospital emergency room for further evaluation.

