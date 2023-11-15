Fremont man charged with murder, other crimes after deadly shooting

(KRON) — A man with a “lengthy criminal history” was charged with murder, attempted murder and other crimes in connection to a shooting in Fremont on Nov. 12, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Lorinzo Haley, 34, of Fremont, was arrested a short distance away from where a deadly shooting unfolded on the 34000 block of Fremont Boulevard, authorities said. Two men sustained gunshot wounds in the shooting and were transported to area hospitals. One of the victims succumbed to their injuries while the other is listed as stable.

While the suspect was shooting at the two men, gunfire also struck a house, nearly hitting another victim who was inside, Fremont PD said.

Haley’s case was presented to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and he was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and willful discharge of a firearm at an inhabited dwelling.

According to police, Haley has a criminal history that includes arrests for robbery, battery causing serious bodily injury, criminal threats, resisting police by threat of violence and burglary.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact Detective Blass at (510)-790-6900 or at Jblass@fremont.gov.

