Fremont man faces 150 pandering-related felonies involving minor

FREMONT — A Fremont man was charged with 150 pandering-related felony counts and could face additional charges after being arrested by Sandusky County sheriff's deputies on Friday.

Jason Cleveland, 33, of Fremont, has been charged with 71 second-degree felony counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, 74 second-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity Involving a minor or impaired person, and five fourth-degree counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person.

Cleveland pleaded not guilty to the charges at a pretrial arraignment hearing on Monday. A criminal jury trial has been scheduled for June 21.

His pandering case remains under investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

According to a sheriff's office incident report from Jan. 7, sheriff's office detectives and deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3900 block of North Ohio 53 in Fremont.

Referral from Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

The search warrant being executed was in reference to an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) investigation, referred to the sheriff's office, of Cleveland for pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person.

Sheriff Chris Hilton said his office gets a lot of referrals from ICAC.

He said sometimes those referrals result in criminal charges and sometimes they do not.

"This one obviously was a big one," Hilton said.

After sheriff's deputies knocked on the door, Cleveland answered and detectives began searching the home.

According to the report, detectives observed in plain sight drug paraphernalia, baggies of suspected marijuana, rubber bands, small plastic baggies, a scale, and several unidentified pills.

Detectives also saw several handguns, rifles and shotguns, which were seized, along with the suspected drugs, drug paraphernalia and items associated with imitating a police officer.

The Sandusky County Prosecutor's Office was contacted and the situation was explained to them.

Suspect also facing a weapons charge

Detectives were instructed to take Cleveland into custody for a charge of

having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony, with more charges pending.

One of the firearms seized, a Taurus semi-auto handgun, had serial numbers that indicated the gun listed as stolen out of Indiana.

The Terre Haute, Indiana, police department confirmed the seized firearm had been reported stolen.

Another firearm that was seized and checked by deputies, a Jimenez Arms Inc. .380, came back as possibly stolen out of Miami.

The seized suspected drugs and numerous pills were sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for further testing.

