Fremont man gets 5 years in prison for sex with minor

Isaiah Hernandez, 20, of Fremont faces at least five years in prison for unlawful sexual contact with a minor and attempted non-forcible rape.

FREMONT — A Fremont man faces at least five years in prison after being sentenced last week on charges of unlawful sexual contact with a minor and attempted non-forcible rape.

Isaiah Hernandez, 20, of Fremont was arrested in May 2021 by Fremont police after officers responded to his residence on a welfare check for a 12 year-old Bellevue girl.

Sandusky County Prosecutor Beth Tischler said Hernandez was given a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison at his March 16 sentencing.

Tischler said Hernandez could serve up to 7.5 years in prison with his sentence.

The attempted rape charge was a second-degree felony, with the unlawful sexual contact charge a fourth-degree felony.

According to a Fremont Police Department incident report, a Bellevue woman told police on May 23, 2021 that her daughter was at Hernandez's residence.

Hernandez told police the girl was at the residence and began to go get her from the home.

He stopped and told police "she's not 12, you know that, right.," according to the report.

When police asked Hernandez how old he thought the girl was, he replied that she was 18.

An officer asked Hernandez if he had ever asked the girl to produce identification proving she was 18, the Fremont man said no.

Police asked Hernandez to bring the girl out of the residence three times. Hernandez finally told police they could enter to speak with the girl.

The girl told police repeatedly she was 18, but the girl's mother informed police dispatch the girl was 12.

After learning of the girl's correct age from her mother, police again asked the girl her age and she replied she was 18.

However, she told police she attended middle school.

According to the police report, the girl was placed under arrest for obstruction.

dacarson@gannett.com

419-334-1046

Twitter: @DanielCarson7

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Fremont man, 20, sentenced to prison on attempted rape, sex charges