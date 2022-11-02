Fremont man pleads not guilty in fentanyl trafficking case

PORT CLINTON — A Fremont man pleaded not guilty Monday to multiple drug-related charges, after a joint operation between Ottawa County's and Sandusky County's drug task forces resulted in his arrest and the seizure of fentanyl and other drugs.

Brandon Lee Wagner, 29, faces a second-degree felony charge of corrupting another with drugs, as well as three felony fentanyl trafficking charges, felony possession of drugs and a misdemeanor possession charge.

According to Ottawa County Drug Task Force reports, an agent met Oct. 7 with a drug overdose victim at Magruder Hospital and asked the person about drugs they took and where they obtained them.

The victim reportedly told police they got drugs from Wagner.

A confidential informant told agents that fentanyl tablets could be purchased from Wagner at his Fremont residence.

Drug task force agents from both counties set up visual and audio surveillance of Wagner's residence Oct. 17 as an informant reportedly bought drugs from the suspect.

Police executed a search warrant and an Ottawa County arrest warrant for corrupting another with drugs at Wagner's residence Oct. 20.

According to the report, Wagner questioned his arrest warrant and was told by police the warrant stemmed from a drug overdose investigation in Ottawa County.

Police seized a safe filled with more than 50 round blue pills with the imprint "M 30," marijuana, a baggie containing an unknown gray substance, drug paraphernalia, three cell phones, and a small amount of U.S. currency at Wagner's Fremont home.

Wagner was transported to the Fremont Police Department's station, where he was eventually picked up by an Ottawa County corrections deputy.

He is incarcerated in the Ottawa County Jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

A jury trial is scheduled for Wagner Jan. 10 in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court.

dacarson@gannett.com

419-334-1046

Twitter: @DanielCarson7

This article originally appeared on Port Clinton News Herald: Fremont man pleads not guilty in Ottawa County drug case