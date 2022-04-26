Fremont police arrest man with outstanding rape, felonious assault warrants

FREMONT — Fremont police arrested a Kentucky man Saturday with outstanding rape, felonious assault and abduction warrants after they spotted him in the 300 block of Middle Street.

Michael A. Lather, 46, of Bowling Green, Ky., also was charged with resisting arrest after a brief struggle resulted in minor injuries to several police officers.

He is being held at the Sandusky County Jail without bond.

The rape charge against Lather is under investigation, according to the police department.

According to a Fremont police report, an officer observed a man matching Lather's description outside of a residence on Middle Street.

The officer stated he was aware Lather had warrants for his arrest out of the Sandusky County Common Pleas Court.

Dispatch confirmed the warrants out of the court for Lather.

Police knocked on the door of the Middle Street residence. A man approached the door and was in fact found to be Lather, according to police reports.

With the door closed, the officer informed Lather he had warrants for his arrest and informed him he was under arrest.

Lather complied, opened the door, and exited the residence.

He became agitated and continued to ask for the warrant paperwork, according to the report.

The officer informed Lather it was a county warrant and a Sandusky County Sheriff's Office deputy would have to serve him with it.

The officer informed Lather he was under arrest and asked that he place his hands behind his back.

Lather did not comply and he began to struggle with officers attempting to place him into custody, according to the report.

Three Fremont police officers sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Lather was transported to the Sandusky County Jail.

