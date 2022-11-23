Fremont police on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting two people in Mississippi last month.

Fremont Police Chief Derek Wensinger said Ronald Buckley, 19, was arrested at the Double A Motel on East State Street after several sources provided credible information on his location. Laurel (Miss.) police said the arrest was made around 10 a.m.

The fugitive previously had eluded Fremont police when they executed a search warrant Nov. 14 at the Ross Park Apartment Complex on North Street. That police raid had resulted in temporary lockdowns at nearby Ross High School, Fremont Middle School, and Vanguard-Technical Career and Technology Centers.

Buckley is charged with two counts of murder in Laurel, Mississippi, in the shooting deaths of two people in a vehicle outside a laundry at 12:05 p.m. Oct. 24. A third person was wounded in that shooting.

Wensiger said Fremont police were assisted Tuesday by the Sandusky County Special Response Team, the Sandusky County Drug Task Force, the Laurel Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Laurel Police Department said in a Facebook post that Buckley is wanted on several other violent felony charges in addition to murder and the department will work with Fremont police to extradite the suspect to Laurel.

"Lead investigator Brad Anderson and all of LPD will continue to work closely with our DA's office to determine other charges on Buckley and others," the Laurel PD said in its Facebook post.

Wensinger said "several sources from our community and other communities provided information that ultimately revealed Buckley's location."

Laurel police said Fremont police acted on a tip that came through the Jones County (Miss.) Crimestoppers Connection.

Laurel is a city of 17,000 in southeastern Mississippi, about 90 miles southeast of Jackson.

dyonke@gannett.com

419-334-1040

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Fremont police arrest suspect in Mississippi double homicide