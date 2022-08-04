Fremont Police identify one suspect in May shooting incident

FREMONT — A suspect involved as a driver in a May 5 shooting incident at Rojas Rojas Cantina is being held in a Mississippi jail, a Fremont police detective said Wednesday.

Detective Roger Oddo said Myron Brown, 33 of Laurel, Mississippi, is incarcerated in the Jones County Jail in Laurel on an unrelated charge.

Oddo said the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office has put a holder on Brown, who faces charges in Sandusky County of complicity to attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault in a May 5 incident in which two people were shot at Rojas Rojas Cantina.

The two males were shot inside at the bar area of the restaurant, 531 W. State St., at about 10:10 p.m. on May 5, the police said in a news release after the incident.

The victims were taken to area hospitals and treated for injuries.

Wednesday, Oddo said one of the victims had been targeted by the shooter and the other victim was hit by a stray bullet and wasn't an intended target.

Oddo said the suspected shooter has not been located.

He said the Sandusky County Prosecutor's Office is not releasing the name of the suspect until he is arrested and brought to Sandusky County.

The United States Marshals Service is involved in the search for the shooting suspect, Oddo said.

That suspect faces several felony charges, including attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, possessing a weapon under disability and carrying a concealed weapon, Oddo said.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Mississippi man faces felony charges in connection to Fremont shooting