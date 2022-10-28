Fremont police looking for suspect in Oct. 23 shooting incident

FREMONT — Fremont Police are still investigating an early morning Oct. 23 shooting incident near the city's downtown area that left one man injured.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident, but police do have a suspect in the case.

According to a news release, at approximately 2:30 a.m. a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot near the area of West State Street and Park Avenue.

Detective Sgt. Dustin Nowak said Friday there is one suspect in the case, although Nowak added the police are not releasing the man's name at this time.

The suspect is not in custody and is not from the city, Nowak said.

"It took us a while to identify him. He is not a local," Nowak said.

Nowak described the incident as a robbery and shooting that involved multiple people.

The robbery took place on the street and not inside a business or residence.

Nowak said the suspect did not know the other people that were involved.

He said the case would presented to a grand jury, with a potential indictment for the suspect.

Nowak said the man shot in the incident was released after treatment. That man was treated for a gunshot wound, with the bullet entering the man's forearm and exiting his hand.

Anyone with information on the shooting incident or the suspect can contact Nowak at 419-332-6464.

