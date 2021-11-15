Fremont police officer injured in crash
A Fremont police officer was released from the hospital after a crash.
A Fremont police officer was released from the hospital after a crash.
A woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said. Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field, Dallas police said. The incident happened during the boarding process for a flight from Dallas to New York's La Guardia Airport, Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Mainz said.
Bill Pugliano/GettyA dramatic SWAT standoff at a Utah home has uncovered a horrific kidnapping ordeal that police say saw a woman held captive for weeks while she was tortured in increasingly deranged ways. The woman’s alleged captor, identified by authorities in West Valley City as 50-year-old Garman Shaun Cunningham, is now behind bars and facing a slew of charges. Police learned of his alleged house of horrors after responding to a domestic violence call at his home late Friday; they were rep
Rev. Al Sharpton said he plans to continue provide courtroom support to the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the young Black man who was killed while […]
As the girl was being transported, medical personnel began giving her chest compressions, the Coast Guard tweeted.
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a photo journalist on Tuesday in violation of his First Amendment rights, an attorney for the man says.
A man died days after an explosion in Oxnard last month caused by an illegal "butane honey oil" operation. A second man remains critically injured.
Hunter Larkin was appointed to fill the seat in August 2020 after the abrupt resignation of former Goddard mayor Jamey Blubaugh.
When a future groom went to his front door expecting the delivery of a custom-made engagement ring, he was met instead by an assassin.
“Saturday Night Live” took some risky jabs in recapping the most recent headlines in its “Weekend Update” segment.
Jamie Moore, the mother of JaShyah Moore who disappeared for nearly a month, was arrested and charged with two counts […] The post Mother of missing N.J. teen arrested for child endangerment after daughter found safe appeared first on TheGrio.
The man was never caught after he stole $215,000 from the Society National Bank, where he worked as a bank teller in 1969, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Brad Rukstales, who gave $25,000 to Trump's campaign and GOP committees in 2020, said he allowed “emotions to get the better of me."
Eureka High School graduate Ben Zobrist took leave in 2019 in an effort to resolve his marital woes. He lost $8 million in income, the lawsuit says.
One of the three men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's death changed his description of what happened that day, an investigator told jurors Friday.
"He sounds like he’s watched too much Bill O'Reilly," Acosta says
In addition to DUI, the driver was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, failure to maintain lane, and having an open container.
A man in a blue BMW was shot at multiple times while driving on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County early Sunday, troopers said.
Columbia officers saw two suspects engaging in a shooting. One was shot and killed by police, the other is on the loose. Five other people were wounded in the “mass casualty” event, police said.
Neighbors in Sacramento’s Tahoe Park community are still in shock over a child abduction that unfolded on the 3900 block of 63rd street Friday night. See more in the video above.
A missing 5-year-old girl, Ana Burke, of Jackson Township was found safe Friday night in Illinois.