Fremont Police seize fentanyl pills, weapons, cash in drug raid

Police arrested a Fremont man Sunday and charged him with having weapons under disability and OVI, with several drug-related charges possible after officers found suspected fentanyl pills and cocaine in the man's vehicle and an apparent drug manufacturing lab at a Lynn Street residence.

FREMONT — Police arrested a Fremont man Sunday and charged him with having weapons under disability and OVI, with several drug-related charges also possible after officers found suspected fentanyl pills and cocaine in the man's vehicle and an apparent drug manufacturing lab at a Lynn Street residence.

Clayton W. Guhn, 28, of Fremont is currently incarcerated in the Sandusky County Jail after being arrested by Fremont Police.

Police Chief Derek Wensinger said Tuesday the suspected fentanyl pills and cocaine were sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation's lab for testing, with additional charges possible for possession, manufacturing and trafficking.

Fremont Police obtain search warrant

After police searched Guhn's 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe, they obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 300 block of Lynn Street, according to a news release.

There, police along with agents from the Sandusky County Drug Task Force, Ottawa County Drug Task Force and Seneca County METRICH, found what appeared to be a manufacturing drug lab and evacuated the residence.

Ohio BCI and Tiffin Police officers that specialize in clandestine and hazmat labs were called in to decontaminate the site.

Members of the Sandusky County hazmat team, as well as Sandusky County EMS and Fremont Fire, assisted with the operation.

Police seized pill manufacturing equipment, more than 500 suspected fentanyl pills, about 90 grams of cocaine, six vials of suspected steroids, about $1,800 in cash and two additional firearms.

The case is still under investigation.

"It's definitely one of our biggest manufacturing arrests. Someone manufacturing their own pills is not very common at all," Detective Sgt. Dustin Nowak said.

Multiple drug overdoses in Fremont this year

Wensinger and Nowak said Tuesday there have been multiple fatal drug overdoses this year in the city.

Nowak said the fentanyl pills being sold as fake Percocets, or "dirty 30s" as Wensinger called them, are more deadly and draw more attention from addicts.

Story continues

The pills were being manufactured from a powder and put into pill form.

Nowak said that, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, drug activity and the availability of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine had been sharply reduced with the closure of the U.S.-Mexico border.

He said once those border restrictions eased, Fremont Police began seeing more of those drugs in circulation in the city.

dacarson@gannett.com

419-334-1046

Twitter: @DanielCarson7

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Fremont Police search car, home, find hundreds of fentanyl pills