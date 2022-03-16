Fremont Police still seeking answers in fatal shooting incident

Fremont Police are still actively investigating a Saturday shooting incident on Justice Street where a city man died after being shot multiple times. Marrio Dean, 43, of Fremont, died after being shot multiple times, according to Fremont police. Derek Wensinger, a detective sergeant with Fremont Police, said Wednesday no suspects have been named in the incident.

Wensinger said the investigation has several complicating factors, including there being a large fight that preceded the shooting and several people police want to talk to who either do not live in Fremont or have not been cooperative.

"We are pursuing the absolute truth in the investigation. Not everybody's being honest," Wensinger said.

Fremont police Capt. Ty Conger said the initial 911 calls came in shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday reporting a fight and then shooting in the 200 block of Justice Street.

Shooting victim was taken to hospital and later died

The victim was found in the street and taken to ProMedica Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Conger said Saturday it was unclear if more than one shooter was involved and said police had a few "people of interest" in the case. He noted that the incident happened after the bars closed and that there were many people on Justice Street when police arrived.

Police recovered evidence at the scene and have been asking the public for any information that might help identify the shooter or shooters.

According to a Fremont police incident report, officers collected closed circuit TV (CCTV) video from the Da Pitt Stop bar where the altercation with Dean began, and collected CCTV video from Rojas Rosas Cantina.

After reviewing the videos, officers found that after persons involved began fighting with Dean after they exited Da Pitt Stop.

Anthony L. Williams Jr., 40, of Fostoria was one of the people seen in CCTV video exiting the bar, and ran across West State Street to a white Cadillac that was parked next to a party bus, according to the police report.

Fostoria man called Fremont police to clear his name

Williams was seen entering the front left Cadillac door and then running back across State Street to the 200 block of Justice Street. While Williams was running to Justice Street from the Cadillac, he was seen concealing an item near his waistband.

A Fremont police detective said he received a call Sunday from Williams.

Williams told police he has received messages from people from Fremont who are accusing him of shooting Dean.

The Fostoria man said he wanted to speak with the detective and clear his name and agreed to meet for an interview at the Fostoria Police Department.

During this interview, according to the police report, Williams admitted he did retrieve a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson M&P semi auto pistol.

He then ran back to the 200 block of Justice Street where he saw about 40 people in the street.

Williams said he pointed the gun in the air and fired one round.

He then ran back to where his vehicle was parked and cleared the gun of ammunition.

Williams told police the round he ejected from the chamber landed in the wooded hill near the sidewalk.

He then placed the pistol in the vehicle’s trunk.

Fremont police search Fostoria residence

Williams said he has felony convictions and is not permitted to possess a firearm.

He told police the reason he carries a firearm is because he knows people are dangerous.

Fremont police told Williams a search warrant would be executed at his residence.

Williams said the pistol was in a closet upstairs.

During execution of the search warrant, officers did locate the handgun, and other items which were collected as evidence, according to the police report.

Williams was arrested by Fremont police and charged with felony counts of having weapons under disability and discharge of a firearm on prohibited premises.

He was taken to the Sandusky County Jail and was later served with the

charges.

