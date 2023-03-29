Fremont pot store latest target of smash and grab burglars

A recreational marijuana store in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood is the latest business to be damaged by burglars.

Police were called to the store at North 36th Street and Phinney at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Video from the scene outside Ruckus Recreational Cannabis showed staff inside speaking with Seattle Police officers.

Officers said they arrived to find a four-door sedan smashed into the store’s glass front doors. The car has since been towed away.

Glass litters the ground in front of the doors, which have been partially shattered and pushed into the store from the bottom.

It is not yet known if the burglars got away with any merchandise or cash, but part of the store is in disarray and a jar of marijuana was seen on the floor inside.

A sign at the store says it has 24-hour surveillance cameras.

Ruckus also has a location on Capitol Hill, which coincidentally was burglarized on the same day of the month in 2021.