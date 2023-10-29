Fremont school board candidates Mary Alice Espiritu and Don Nalley Jr. present campaigns

Editor's Note: This is the first of three articles on the six candidates running for three seats on the Fremont City School board.

Incumbent Fremont City Schools Board member Mary Alice Espiritu would like to be reelected to a second term, where she has said representing the full range of the diversity of the district is her goal.

Also seeking a school board seat on Nov. 7 is Fremont resident Don Nalley Jr., long active in community affairs with a focus on education.

Incumbent Mary Alice Espiritu is one of six candidates running for three seats on the Fremont City School Board.

"I want to be the voice for the community, especially the minority community," Espiritu said. "There are many issues: language barriers, cultural barriers and/or socioeconomic barriers, and sometimes it's harder for them to speak up. I want to be somebody with a familiar face, someone they can come to, and to speak about issues, concerns they may have and what we are doing well," Espiritu said. "As a Latino woman, I think it's important to be a leader, to be a role model for the students and let them know that a woman can be a leader, especially a Latino woman."

She is proud of the reputation she developed in her first term, where a parent might stop her with questions, while they are shopping at the grocery store, or the Fremont Farmers Market.

"I have people stop me with good things about the schools and concerns about the schools. I take it back to the board, or the superintendent, or whoever," Espiritu said. "Running for reelection I would like to continue to do that, and continue to represent the community. I care about the quality of our children's education and with what I've learned in my first four years, I'd like to continue to advance education."

Espiritu is a lifelong resident of Fremont and a 1998 graduate of Ross High School. She received her bachelor's degree in human service management from the University of Phoenix in 2014 and has been employed by the Migrant/Seasonal Head Start in Fremont for the past 12 years, where she is the center supervisor.

Wanted to be involved with daughter's education

She originally ran for school board because she wanted to be involved in her daughter's education.

"When I was younger, my parents sent me to school and I would come home. My dad went to work and my mom was a housewife. Mom never volunteered. I wanted to change that and I wanted to break those cycles," Espiritu said. "Being on the school board I'm able to do that and do that for other students and other families."

She is pleased with the current systems in place at the district, but did comment on their implementation.

"I would like to help things be stronger and make sure they are serving all our families. With our diversity, we have different cultures in our schools, and then to make sure that they are all being served equally," Espiritu said.

Don Nalley Jr. is one of six candidates running for three seats on the Fremont City School board.

Nalley 'a very strong believer in the public education system'

Don Nalley Jr. is a community member with three decades of experience in a wide variety of volunteer public service role, with a particular focus on the schools.

"I guess I am just a very strong believer in the public education system. I just basically want to support and feel like I can bring that [community] board knowledge and experience to the [school] board," Nalley said.

Now retired, Nalley was the director of adult services for the Sandusky County Board of Developmental Disabilities. From his years of working with developmentally disabled adults, his interest grew in public service.

"I guess I look at it as getting involved in the education side of our community and also the business side of our community," Nalley said. "On the education side, I've taken a leadership role on many of the levies that Fremont Schools have done with in the last 15-plus years."

'Now is the time for me to get directly involved'

He is a past president of the Chamber of Commerce board, served on the Terra State Community College board, and the hospital board.

"In addition to promoting the levies, I was very involved in the building projects. You know we built all new schools in the City of Fremont," Nalley added. "I've taken the approach that now is the time for me to get directly involved in the schools, serving, hopefully, on the board of education."

He was part of the building committees for the schools, starting with the 2008 project for the middle school.

"I look at several issues: one, making sure the funds we receive as a community, from the state and local, that they are spent in the best possible way for our students of our community. I look at a well-rounded approach for our students and supporting the administration as they run the school system on a daily basis," Nalley explained.

Views on proposed Lifewise religion education program

Because it is a topic that has received a lot of interest by the public, each candidate in this school board series was asked about their position related to the Lifewise religious education program. Four local churches have are promoting the Lifewise religious-instruction classes through the Lifewise academy with plans to offer voluntary, optional Bible-based classes once a week at an off-campus location during school hours. The release-time is based off a 1952 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

"I feel that programs like that should be offered after school. Simply because the schools already offers a lot of different resources and I think they should take advantage of the resources that are offered during the day for the students," Espiritu said. "I don't feel like the students should have to give up an art class, gym class or library time. I think all those classes are important."

Nalley also weighed in on the Lifewise program.

He focused on the Lifewise approach to dealing with what he called, "the behavioral issues with students, or attitudinal things."

"My concern is, I think the professionals that we have are an excellent group of educators and administrators. I guess I really question the purpose of this program during the course of the school day," Nalley said. "I think our public school system does a really good job of educating our children. Also, we have the professional people to work with our children, to provide them the guidance and the growth through the years."

He added that the opportunity for religious education is already represented in the area.

"We have many opportunities in Sunday, and Wednesday, where the churches are very active. We have great churches and great religious people in our community," Nalley added.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Epiritu, Nalley first of 6 to discuss campaigns for school board