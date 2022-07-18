Fremont woman charged with assault after man stabbed in Old Fort

Sherel L. Rojas, 49, of Fremont was charged with two counts of felonious assault and one county of disorderly conduct after the Seneca County Sheriff's Office received a call of a fight between a man and a woman involving a knife in the 7800 block of Fort Street in the village of Old Fort.

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP — A Fremont woman was arrested Sunday and charged with felonious assault and disorderly conduct after she allegedly stabbed a man.

Sherel L. Rojas, 49, of Fremont was charged with two counts of felonious assault and one county of disorderly conduct, according to a The Seneca County Sheriff's Office news release.

The release stated the Seneca County Sheriff's Office received a call of a fight between a man and a woman involving a knife in the 7800 block of Fort Street in the village of Old Fort.

Upon their arrival, deputies discovered that the victim had already left the scene to seek medical treatment at Fremont's ProMedica Memorial Hospital after sustaining multiple knife wounds to his shoulder and arm.

The victim was then transported to Toledo ProMedica Hospital for further treatment of his injuries.

Deputies continued their investigation and found several bloodstained knives inside the Fort Street residence and blood trails throughout the home, according to the news release.

The suspect appeared to be intoxicated and was placed into custody without incident, according to the report.

Detectives said they spoke with several witnesses before charging Rojas with felonious assault and disorderly conduct.

"The investigation is considered ongoing, and possible additional charges could be warranted upon the conclusion of the investigation," Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick W. Stevens said in the news release.

